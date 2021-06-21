GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes $1.86 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 152,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after acquiring an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $546,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $7,052,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.74. 1,212,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,273,344. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on F. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

