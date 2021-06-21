GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,694 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 123,661 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,275 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74.

