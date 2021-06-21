GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,725 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock remained flat at $$100.02 during trading on Monday. 16,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $100.05.

