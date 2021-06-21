GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 32,975 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 0.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.03. 281,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,247,662. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

