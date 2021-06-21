GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,457,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,595,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 7.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 96,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,458. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $20.15.

