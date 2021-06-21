GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 139.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $421.71. 282,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $300.11 and a twelve month high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

