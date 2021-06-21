GM Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.89. The stock had a trading volume of 234,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,595. The company has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.