GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $903,400.74

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $903,400.74 and $5,644.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,440.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,925.94 or 0.05936745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.12 or 0.01486139 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00409533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00133189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.13 or 0.00681643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00420986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007718 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00041040 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

