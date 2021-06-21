Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives $22.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,571. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,124.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.31.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.