Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce sales of $190.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.80 million and the lowest is $188.60 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $189.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $782.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.90 million to $789.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $921.23 million, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $940.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $53.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

