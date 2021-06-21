Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 24,661 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,299,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $179,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

