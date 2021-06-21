Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $202,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tapestry by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,803 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Tapestry stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

