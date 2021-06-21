Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 77,805 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $192,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 460,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.45. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

