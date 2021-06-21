Geode Capital Management LLC Has $218.63 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $218,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

