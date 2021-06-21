Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of PTC worth $183,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $863,800. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $131.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.49. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

