Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,166 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $195,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $176.89 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

