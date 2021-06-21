Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,866 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Burlington Stores worth $225,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after acquiring an additional 217,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $301.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.78. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.