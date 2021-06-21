General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 38.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $730,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $2,939,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 28.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 118,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.