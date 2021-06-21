Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $205,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

GNRC opened at $386.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.50 and a 1-year high of $391.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

