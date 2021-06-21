Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GLPEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of GLPEY traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

