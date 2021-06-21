G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report ($0.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. 17,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,735. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $905.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.24. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

