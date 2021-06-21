FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortress Biotech, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $340.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

