Fusible (FUSII) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Fusible has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002449 BTC on exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $334,921.53 and $10,584.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00123350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00162925 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,027.14 or 1.00273665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.