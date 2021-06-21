FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after acquiring an additional 870,896 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 478,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $41,187,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4,677.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $136.88 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

