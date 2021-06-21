FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,775 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.74% of FS KKR Capital worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $21.90 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $23.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

