FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,775 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.74% of FS KKR Capital worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

FSK stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.48. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

