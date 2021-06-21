FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 5,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $402,779.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $484,919.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,183.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.