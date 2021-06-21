Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.77. 607,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,866,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

