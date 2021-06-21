Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $340,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $494.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.14 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.32. The stock has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.