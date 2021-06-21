Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.58 Million

Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post sales of $384.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.30 million and the lowest is $370.86 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $308.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 301,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,182. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,975,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

