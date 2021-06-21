Fractal Market Cap Hits $3.79 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Fractal has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $187,647.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00161600 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,437.75 or 1.00244969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

