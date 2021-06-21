Forefront Analytics LLC Invests $223,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $3,069,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 63,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,106. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

