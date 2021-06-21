Forefront Analytics LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.62. 221,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,392. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.