Forefront Analytics LLC Buys 10,723 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 906.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 880,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 302,091 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 6,572.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 405,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

