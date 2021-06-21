Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

PFO stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

