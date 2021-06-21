First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 132,351 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,710,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,351 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,148,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.00. 299,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,332,196. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $591.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

