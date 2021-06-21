First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 101,842 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 525,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,842 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $328,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,954,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Y traded up $17.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $671.34. 3,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.31. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $460.58 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

