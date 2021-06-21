First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,550,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 843,944 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $749,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 140,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 339,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $3,958,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $2,371,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 299,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,869,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.