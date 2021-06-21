First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,935 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $38,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

