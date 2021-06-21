First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $574.48 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,036,168 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Deere & Company worth $574,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $336.90. 71,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,764. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.19 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

