First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of PPG Industries worth $171,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.17. 15,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.14 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

