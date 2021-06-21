First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Holdings Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Busey were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.75. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

