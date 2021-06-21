Financial Survey: Lordstown Motors (RIDE) vs. Its Competitors

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lordstown Motors to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56 Lordstown Motors Competitors 920 2287 2603 147 2.33

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $14.11, suggesting a potential upside of 32.50%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.11%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A -$100.56 million -10.24 Lordstown Motors Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 36.06

Lordstown Motors’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -41.31% -31.46% Lordstown Motors Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Risk & Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors’ peers have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lordstown Motors peers beat Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

