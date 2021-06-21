Financial Contrast: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) vs. Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Smith & Wesson Brands and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 2 3 0 2.60 Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus price target of $28.38, indicating a potential upside of 21.52%. Wrap Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 104.25%. Given Wrap Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands 9.52% 62.71% 36.83% Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Wrap Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.85 -$61.23 million $0.82 28.78 Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 88.42 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -24.81

Wrap Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Wrap Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands. It also provides manufacturing services, which include forging, heat treating, rapid prototyping, tooling, finishing, plating, machining, and custom plastic injection molding to other businesses under the Smith & Wesson and Smith & Wesson Precision Components brands; and sells parts purchased through third parties. The company sells its products to gun enthusiasts, collectors, sportsmen, competitive shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement, security agencies, officers, and military agencies. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. markets its products through independent dealers, retailers, in-store retails, and direct to consumers; print, broadcast, and digital advertising campaigns; social and electronic media; and in-store retail merchandising strategies. The company was formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation and changed its name to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. in June 2020. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.