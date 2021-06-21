Financial Contrast: Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) vs. Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Proxim Wireless and Comtech Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 3 0 2.60

Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Comtech Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comtech Telecommunications is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Comtech Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications $616.72 million 1.09 $7.02 million $0.77 33.38

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications -13.61% 4.58% 2.37%

Risk and Volatility

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats Proxim Wireless on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides mission-critical technologies comprising tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; very small aperture terminals; and sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power amplifiers and related switching technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications, such as oncology cancer treatment systems. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

