Financial Comparison: NIO (NYSE:NIO) vs. Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Daimler and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 5.27% 13.65% 2.90% NIO -38.46% -61.18% -20.25%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Daimler and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 1 4 15 0 2.70 NIO 0 6 13 0 2.68

NIO has a consensus target price of $51.69, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given NIO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Daimler.

Volatility & Risk

Daimler has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daimler and NIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $176.25 billion 0.56 $4.14 billion $3.87 23.70 NIO $2.49 billion 28.77 -$812.13 million ($0.73) -62.59

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daimler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daimler beats NIO on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands. Daimler Trucks and Buses segment offers its trucks and special vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, and BharatBenz brands; and buses under the Mercedes-Benz, Setra, Thomas Built Buses, and FU brands, as well as bus chassis. The Daimler Mobility segment provides financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; and automotive insurance brokerage, banking, investment, and fleet management services under the Athlon brand. It also sells vehicle related spare parts and accessories. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

