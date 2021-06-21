Financial Comparison: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Capitol Federal Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capitol Federal Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.10%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 25.23% 6.00% 0.80% Citizens Community Bancorp 19.00% 9.76% 0.93%

Risk and Volatility

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 5.08 $64.54 million $0.47 25.26 Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.82 $12.73 million $1.11 12.50

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capitol Federal Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the real estate businesses. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and 9 in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. It operates through a network of 25 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.