Filecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $51.29 or 0.00158301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $4.15 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00120381 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,561.03 or 1.00487859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.46 or 0.00924173 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 80,864,554 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

