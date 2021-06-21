FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

