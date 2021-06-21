Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2,995.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,641 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $37,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $377,370,000 after buying an additional 416,285 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $154.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

